Mark Pazin concedes to Esmeralda Soria in very tight race for Assembly District 27

Valley native Esmeralda Soria and Mark Pazin are fighting for District 27 in California's State Assembly.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mark Pazin has conceded to Esmeralda Soria after a very tight race for District 27 in California's State Assembly.

Action News projects that about 97% of the estimated total vote has been counted, and as of Monday, November 21, Soria has captured about 51.2 percent of the vote.

The newly-established seat represents Merced, Madera and Fresno counties.

Soria is currently a Fresno City Councilmember, and Pazin was previously the Merced County Sheriff.