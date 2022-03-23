New affordable housing complex opens in downtown Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a celebration three years in the making.Esperanza Village on C and 5th streets in downtown Madera was officially dedicated Tuesday afternoon."It's much needed in the state of California, but specifically the Central Valley," says Denice Carter with the Pacific Companies. "Especially in a downtown area where you have the services and infrastructure that's already existing."The multi-million dollar project was a collaboration between the city of Madera, The Pacific Companies and MORES, funded by a grant from the California Strategic Growth Council.The project goes beyond constructing these buildings."We're going to be able to provide five miles of new sidewalks and we're going to put solar street lights here in the downtown area with this project," says Madera Mayor Santos Garcia.Esperanza Village is fully occupied with low-income families, seniors and veterans.The mayor of Madera says this is an investment in local families."That means we put an elevator in there," he said. "It means that we also have internet. It means we have vibrant colors. We have good lighting in the rooms and outside."The close proximity to stores and city government buildings is supposed to make it easier for people who live here.A few years ago, this was an underutilized parking lot - the mayor says this is a much better use of the space.