TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has issued Evacuation Orders for areas west of Highway 43.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says the rising flood waters and breaches along the levee prompted the evacuation orders. They are asking everyone to prepare for additional water hazards.

The Evacuation Order includes the following areas:

West Boundary: East of Tulare/ Kings County Line: Road 16 also known as 4th Avenue

South Boundary: South to the Tulare/Kern County Line: County Line Road

East Boundary: Highway 43

North Boundary: Highway 43 at Santa Fe Avenue

Twin River Ranch

Channel Island Dairy

Vanderham West Diary

L &J Ranch

Sheriff Boudreaux is urging people to stay clear of the waterways and out of river areas.

