Evacuation orders reduced to warnings for Alpaugh community

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has reduced the evacuation order to an evacuation warning for the community of Alpaugh.
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says the warning consists of every road, avenue and access road in the community.
The area boundaries are south of Avenue 136, east of Road 16, west of Highway 43, and north of Avenue 24.
Emergency service personnel are still working on clearing and repairing roadways, and repairing broken levees as they come up.
Sheriff Boudreaux reminds everyone there are still flooded roadways throughout the area and to not drive around "Road Closed" signs.
Here's a current list of road closures within the Alpaugh/ HWY 43 corridor: