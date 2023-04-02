Evacuation orders reduced to warnings for Alpaugh community

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has issued Evacuation Orders for areas west of Highway 43 due to rising waters and breaches along the levee.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has reduced the evacuation order to an evacuation warning for the community of Alpaugh.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says the warning consists of every road, avenue and access road in the community.

The area boundaries are south of Avenue 136, east of Road 16, west of Highway 43, and north of Avenue 24.

Emergency service personnel are still working on clearing and repairing roadways, and repairing broken levees as they come up.

Sheriff Boudreaux reminds everyone there are still flooded roadways throughout the area and to not drive around "Road Closed" signs.

Here's a current list of road closures within the Alpaugh/ HWY 43 corridor:

Highway 43 at Avenue 56 for northbound travel

Highway 43 at Avenue 84 for southbound travel

Highway 43 at Avenue 136 for northbound travel

Highway 43 at Avenue 144 for southbound travel

Avenue 144 at Highway 43 for westbound travel

Avenue 56 at Highway 43 for westbound travel into Alpaugh

Avenue 56 at the Railroad tracks for eastbound travel to Highway 43

Avenue 112 at Road 40 for westbound travel

Avenue 128 at Road 24 for westbound travel