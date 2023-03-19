Evacuation orders issued for Allensworth and Alpaugh communities

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has issued Evacuation Orders for the towns of Alpaugh and Allensworth due to recent flooding in the area and several impassible roadways.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says the recent flooding in the area and several impassible roadways prompted the evacuation orders. They are asking everyone to prepare for additional water hazards.

The Evacuation Order consists of all roads, avenues and access roads within Alpaugh and Allensworth.

The current evacuation route at this time is to take Avenue 54 westbound to Virginia Avenue to 6th Avenue.

Head northbound to Utica Avenue, take that westbound to Interstate 5.

Northbound 6th Avenue is closed at Quebec, with other roadways becoming impacted by flood water.

6th Avenue southbound to the Garces Highway is also covered in water.

Residents in the Allensworth area are recommended to take Palmer Avenue eastbound to Highway 43, where you head southbound to Garces Highway, then head east to Highway 99.

Sheriff Boudreaux is urging people to stay clear of the waterways due to increased river flows.