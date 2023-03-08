Evacuation warning issued for part of Tulare County as storm approaches

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning for Ponderosa as an atmospheric river approaches California.

The warning includes all homes, businesses, and structures in the community and all roadways, Forest Service Roads, access ways attached to Mountain 107 north of Mountain Road 50, and south of Highway 190.

The atmospheric river is expected to bring warmer rain to the Sierra Nevada, creating the possibility of rapid snowmelt.

A major flooding threat looms as water levels rise in creeks, rivers, and streams.

Accuweather Alerts are in place for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as the storm arrives in Central California.

Officials are urging residents to be mindful of the severe weather and prepare ahead of time.