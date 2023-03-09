Evacuation warning issued for parts of Mariposa County as storm approaches

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning for several areas ahead of an atmospheric river this week.

The evacuation warning includes the following areas:

-Greeley Hill

-El Portal

-Bear Creek Cabins

-Oak Fire burn scar

-Creekside Apartments

-Hornitos

- La Grange

Officials are encouraging residents to prepare ahead for the storm and to be ready to leave if an evacuation order is issued.

The sheriff's office warns that rescue or lifesaving assistance may take much longer than normal if you stay on your property in these areas.

Those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets and livestock are advised to make plans to leave now.