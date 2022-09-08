Effective workouts in the extreme heat

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The scorching temperatures can turn your normal workout into an intense physical undertaking.

However, a local fitness trainer says it's possible to get an effective workout during extreme heat.

Whether you're putting in work outside or inside, hydrating more than usual is going to help your body cool.

"Soon as you wake up, just get a couple of glasses of water in," shared Austin Naes, owner of FIT4LIFE. "It takes about 40-45 minutes for your body to hydrate. So make sure you get up early in the morning - enough to get that hydration."

Action News stopped by FIT4LIFE in northeast Fresno, where people were moving their bodies despite the heat.

According to Naes, you don't need to go inside a gym to get in a good workout. Home exercises are just as effective.

He recommends choosing three to four exercises to do in a circuit.

"You want to go 30 seconds for each one, and a 30 second rest, then move into the next one," Naes said. "Do maybe three rounds and that will really get your heart rate going."

If you don't have any equipment, body weight exercises, such as pushups, can still boost your overall fitness.

Sit-ups will help build a stronger core. If no one is able to hold onto your feet, place them under dumbbells or a couch to anchor your feet to the ground.

Lastly, squats work multiple muscles throughout your body.

"When she squats down, she wants to make sure that she's squeezing her glutes from the bottom. When she comes up, she wants to tighten up her legs," explained Naes.

While working out, it's also important to pay attention to how you're feeling.

Austin said it's okay to reduce the intensity of your exercise or stop altogether to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke.