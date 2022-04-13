Exeter High School student arrested for threatening to bring gun to school, police say

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An Exeter High School student has been arrested after police say he threatened to bring a gun to the school.

Authorities say on Monday, they were informed of the anonymous threat on Yik Yak, a social media app. Police say the student threatened to bring the gun to school after spring break.

Investigators secured search warrants and were led to a 16-year-old student. He was arrested on Wednesday and booked into Juvenile Hall.

Police are urging parents to monitor their children's activity on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
exeterschool violence
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 hospitalized after crash on Highway 180 in Fresno County, CHP says
CDC to extend mask mandate on airplanes, transit for 2 weeks
Suspect died 1 day after being detained by Clovis police last month
Uptick in pediatric ER visits for mental health at Valley Children's
Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank R. James in custody
Suspect could be released despite repeated DUI, Kerman father killed
Noticing more flies and gnats? Experts say it could be due to weather
Show More
Fire destroys Dos Palos home, 7 displaced
Pedestrian killed on Highway 41 in northeast Fresno
Visalia man found guilty for murdering girlfriend in 2019
Fresno murder suspect has lengthy criminal record
Danny Trejo visits inmates at Corcoran State Prison
More TOP STORIES News