Exeter High School student arrested for threatening to bring gun to school, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An Exeter High School student has been arrested after police say he threatened to bring a gun to the school.
Authorities say on Monday, they were informed of the anonymous threat on Yik Yak, a social media app. Police say the student threatened to bring the gun to school after spring break.
Investigators secured search warrants and were led to a 16-year-old student. He was arrested on Wednesday and booked into Juvenile Hall.
Police are urging parents to monitor their children's activity on social media.
