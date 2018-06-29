Exeter's water system to be shut off overnight

By Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The City of Exeter is warning residents the entire city water system is about to be shut off.

At 9 pm Friday the city's mains will start to go dry, and water service won't be restored until about 6 am Saturday.

Residents are encouraged to act now and start storing water for use during the outage. They are asked to consider how much water they may need for drinking, flushing toilets, handwashing, and cooling.

Also, make sure any appliances that use water and may start automatically are shut off as they may be damaged if left powered on.

Once water service is restored, residents will need to boil their water before consumption until further notice.

Exeter residents who need additional information, you can call the City Administrator's office at 559-592-4539.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
boil water advisoryboil orderExeter
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News