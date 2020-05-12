Coronavirus

Authorities warn about fake letter saying you must be tested for COVID-19 to receive benefits

Officials warn the fraudulent letter is being circulated with varying letterheads from counties all over the state.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A disturbing fake letter is circulating on social media, claiming to be from the state of California Department of Social Services.

The letter claims if a person is on state-assisted benefits, like Cal Fresh and Medical, the entire household must be tested for COVID-19.


It gives a fake website on where to receive free testing - and says failure to do so by June 1st could result in suspended benefits.

The last paragraph states if they test positive, kids under the age of 18 would be removed from the home and placed in foster care until they have recovered.


The Madera County Department of Public Health says this letter is not real.

