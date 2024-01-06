Reedley High basketball tournament honors fallen Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Reedley High School is honoring a fallen Selma police officer who was killed last year.

24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot and killed on January 31 of last year while trying to protect neighbors in Selma.

The tragic passing of the expectant father drew national attention.

Carrasco played basketball during his time at Reedley High School, and now his alma mater is hosting a basketball tournament in memory of him.

The first annual Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. Basketball Tournament kicked off Wednesday at the high school.

Reedley's head basketball coach, Zeke Lyons, says money raised from the event will go back to the community.

"Some things are better than basketball, and if we can give back to the community and be able to raise some money to give to future generations of police officers and things like that while playing basketball, that's a win-win," explained Lyons.

16 teams are competing in the tournament, including Kerman, Fresno, Tulare Union, Fowler, and Avenal.

The tournament continues at 9 am on Saturday.

The final game will be Reedley against Parlier, during which a special tribute will take place for Carrasco and his family.