Reedley remembers two fallen officers 14 years after Minkler shootout

Chief Garza says the event is about the fallen heroes' families and shows them the community will never forget their loved ones.

A somber ceremony in Reedley 14 years after two Valley peace officers were killed in the line of duty.

A somber ceremony in Reedley 14 years after two Valley peace officers were killed in the line of duty.

A somber ceremony in Reedley 14 years after two Valley peace officers were killed in the line of duty.

A somber ceremony in Reedley 14 years after two Valley peace officers were killed in the line of duty.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A somber ceremony was held in Reedley 14 years after two Valley peace officers were killed in the line of duty.

Gone but not forgotten. That was the message Monday morning as dozens of community members gathered to remember fallen officer Javier Bejar.

"Javier was an awesome individual," Reedley Police Department Chief Joe Garza said. "He came to us as an Explorer. He was in my first Explorer academy."

After that high school Explorer program, Bejar served overseas in the Marine Corps. As a combat veteran, he returned to Reedley to serve his community.

That desire to help others led the 28-year-old Bejar to the small community of Minkler on February 25, 2010.

That is where Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy Joel Wahlenmaier was serving a search warrant when the suspect opened fire.

Bejar was the first to respond to Wahlenmaier's officer down call when he was shot by the same suspect.

"Officer Javier Bejar and Fresno County Deputy Sheriff Joel Wahlenmaier lost their lives," Chief Garza said. "Their bravery and dedication to service led them to make the ultimate sacrifice, a debt we can never fully repay."

At the Reedley Police Department, the American flag is now flying at half-staff. It does at the end of every February, even now, 14 years later.

Chief Garza tells Action News the annual event is about the fallen heroes' families and shows them the community will never forget their loved ones.

On Monday, Bejar's sister, Daisy, remembered her brother.

As raw as the emotion still is, Daisy says it is a time to celebrate Javier's life and cherish time with one another.

"For the Bejar family, February 25th has become a day to get together, to gather and remember and honor Javier's memory," she said. "To celebrate his life and to enjoy mom's delicious food just as Javier did."

The family also coordinated a blood drive to honor Bejar.

Chief Garza says it is an opportunity to give back in Bejar's name.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.