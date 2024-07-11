Loved ones mourn Madera woman killed in crash with DUI suspect

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Loved ones are honoring a young woman killed in alleged DUI crash one year ago in Madera.

Family and friends gathered Wednesday evening at Good News Ministries for a one year remembrance of Emilianne Audler, known as Emi.

Last July, the 20-year-old was on her way to work when the California Highway Patrol says she was hit head-on by a driver accused of being under the influence.

Audler's family says they continue to lean on each other, friends, and the community as they honor Emi a year later.

"We haven't quite moved passed. we just embraced her and started celebrating her in more ways than just her presence being here. I feel her everywhere I go," said Julianne Audler, Emi's sister.

Julianne works near the cemetery and says she visits her sister's grave everyday during lunch.

Loved ones ask people not get drive while under the influence as people are expecting their loved ones to come home.

The DUI suspect, Michael Messer, remains in custody on several charges including murder.

He is expected in court in next month.