Man barricades himself inside southeast Fresno home after attacking family member, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man who barricaded himself inside a southeast Fresno home Tuesday morning has been hospitalized after setting the home on fire.

Police say it began around 7 am at a home near El Monte Way and S. Cedar Ave when the man attacked a family member.

After the attack, the man's family was forced out of the home. That is when police say he barricaded himself inside.

Authorities say that negotiators were at the house and talked to him for about two hours.

The man was forced out of the house after he lit items on the fire and the flames in the house got too big.

He and his injured family member are both being treated at the hospital. A family pet died in the fire.
