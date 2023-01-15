Strathmore family business destroyed by severe flooding

STRATHMORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flooding has hit one South Valley business owner hard, leaving all of his his equipment damaged.

Ubaldo Sanchez was on the verge of tears when he shared how this latest storm has impacted his family's business, Strathmore Ag Supply.

"This was our safe place. We have all of our stuff here that we wanted to keep safe," said Sanchez.

His family has owned this land for over 40 years and worked on this property for over 20 years.

Sanchez says water has never reached inside the facility.

He says the loss is financially catastrophic.

"All these tools, all these supplies that we have right now, it's a million dollars plus loss," explained Sanchez.

Sanchez says the family business serves and employs more than 800 people.

Now, it's all hands on deck as the family tries to recover what they can.

As more storms approach this weekend, Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol will have crews working around the clock to make sure people are staying safe on the roadways.

California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Salas says people should stay home, but if you do need to drive, be cautious.

"If you can, slow down, wear that seatbelt, put those distractions down," Salas said.

Sanchez and his brother are working to assess the damage and cleaning up at their business.

The brothers are trying to salvage anything they can to keep business afloat.

They say it's going to take several months to recover everything.