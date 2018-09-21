Notes and flowers carry on Gavin Gladding's legacy at the intersection of Friant and Old Friant Road. His students have been vocal about finding the driver that abandoned their vice principal on the side of the road. On Friday, his grief-stricken family joined in the chorus of voices for truth."We understand that this was an accident, we are encouraging everyone to continue to communicate," said Garrett Ruby, the victim's brother-in-law. "Most importantly to the individual, that that individual would hopefully come forward to do the right thing and help us get closure as a family."Gladding's wife and parents sat with their hands tightly clasped, as investigators shared the tragic timeline of events.Investigators say the driver of a 2005 to 2007 Chevy Silverado swerved into the shoulder and killed Gladding while he was jogging Sunday.There have been many tips, but no arrests."Each lead is getting personal contact by a member of our organization, and I'd like the public to know any lead no matter how small is extremely important," said Sgt. Dave Salcido with the CHP.Valley Crimestoppers has upped the reward for information to $23,000. Investigators are asking for help from those in the automotive repair industry."I would specifically like to reach out to anyone who owns or works at a body shop: if you are receiving requests for repairs for a vehicle that fits this description you are asked to call the CHP," said Sgt. Salcido.Officers say damaged areas include the windshield, right side mirror, right passenger window, right passenger a pillar, and the roof.