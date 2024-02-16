On her birthday, family demands justice for woman killed in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- February 15 is Adriana Gonzales, also known as Nene's, first heavenly birthday.

"This is our first year without her, that's why I chose today to get answer for her, because that's the best birthday present we could give her is justice right now," said Gonzales' mother, Nicole Ruggeri.

Last November, Gonzales was not only gunned down in the parking lot of Wayne's liquor, she was also run over.

Thursday, her family and friends gathered outside of Fresno PD for answers on what would have been her 22nd birthday.

Her heartbroken mother tells Action News, the last 82 days have been the hardest days of her life.

"Miss her smile, Her hugs, even though she was this big, her arms wrapped around you like she was a giant," said Ruggeri.

Last month Fresno police identified three suspects, 26-year-old Aaminah Norman and 23-year-old Devin Senegal, who they say are responsible for the murder, and 29-year-old Sabrina Acosto-Ramirez, who's believed to have helped the two after the shooting.

"We have literally dedicated hundreds of hours in this case, we have authored no less than 49 search warrants, we are at what we refer to as the apprehension phase of this particular case," said Lt. Paul Cervantes with the Fresno Police Department.

Lt. Paul Cervantes in charge of the Fresno police department's homicide unit says, the suspects are known criminals and gang members. While they don't know where they are right now, they are dedicated to finding them.

"They move from city to city, sometimes across the state, which is why we are actually working with the U.S. Marshals, we do have broadcast out for them that not only go on our local, state, but also national level," said Lt. Cervantes.

Her mom, now pleading with those three individuals.

"Just turn yourselves in, just do what's right, you took someone's life, you deserve to be punished, you deserve to be in jail," said Ruggeri.

She says when they are in custody, she will have fully made peace with her baby girl's death.

"I've actually accepted that she's gone, I've accepted that she's no longer going to be with us, that she's in a safe place, we could only dream of being, but I cannot accept them still being out here," said Ruggeri.

Her mom is also asking the community if you know something, to please say something.

