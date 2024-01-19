WATCH LIVE

Three suspects identified in shooting death of woman in southwest Fresno

The victim, 21-year-old Adriana Gonzales, was shot then run over on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

ABC30 Digital Team Image
ByABC30 Digital Team KFSN logo
Friday, January 19, 2024 10:30PM
Family remembers woman killed after being shot, ran over in southwest Fresno
A family is remembering a Fresno woman who died after being shot and run over on Saturday morning.
KFSN

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have identified three suspects involved in the November shooting death of a woman in Southwest Fresno.

The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.

Detectives are searching for 26-year-old Aaminah Norman and 23-year-old Devin Miliki, who they say are responsible for the murder of 21-year-old Adriana Gonzales. They are also searching for 29-year-old Sabrina Acosto-Ramirez who's believed to have helped the two after the shooting.

Gonzales was gunned down and then ran over around 11:30 am in the parking lot of Wayne's Liquor near California Avenue and Fresno Street.

On the day of Gonzales's murder, police said through witnesses they learned that Gonzales got into a fight with the suspects before the shooting.

A murder warrant has been issued for Norman and Miliki and an accessory warrant has been issued for Acosoto-Ramirez.

Anyone with information on the locations of Norman, Miliki and Acosoto-Ramirez are asked to call the Fresno Police Department.

26-year-old Aaminah Norman (left), 29-year-old Sabrina Acosto-Ramirez (center) and 23-year-old Devin Miliki have been identified as suspects in the murder of a woman in SW Fresno.
