Family remembers woman killed after being shot, ran over in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family is remembering a Fresno woman who died after she was shot and then run over on Saturday morning.

With tears, hugs, and heavy hearts, family and friends took in the candles, flowers, and balloons that remained at the scene where 21-year-old Adriana Gonzales died.

"She was everything, everything," said Nicole Ruggeri, Gonzales' mother.

Fresno police say she was gunned down and then ran over around 11:30 am in the parking lot of Wayne's Liquor near California Avenue and Fresno Street.

"When I seen that, I just thought how heartless and cold somebody could be," said Nicole Ruggeri, Gonzales' mother.

Now, Ruggeri is forced to do the unthinkable.

"No parent should ever, ever have to bury their babies. You never prepare yourself for that in life," said Ruggeri.

Gonzales, also known to her family as "Nini," recently graduated from Crestview Charter High School.

"Right now, she was at the point in her life where she was finding who she was. She really wanted to be a pediatric nurse. She loved children, loved children," said Ruggeri.

Her sister, Katrina Gonzales, added that she was the sunshine for those she came in contact with.

"Because she just lit everything up every time. Don't matter if you were having a bad, sad, mad day, don't matter. When she was there, she lit everything up," said Katrina.

The car that ran over Gonzales left the scene, but police say they have reviewed surveillance video and have significant leads in the case.

"I am confident that we will solve that case. I can tell you that it is not gang-related. It is more interpersonal," said Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes.

Both her mom and sister say they wish they had more time with their ray of light, Nini.

"I'm gonna miss her. She didn't deserve this, I wish that me and her could just grow old together," said Katrina Gonzales.

"I love you, and I miss you so much, and I hope that you're happy and you're at peace, and you're up there dancing and just being goofy and just being you," said Ruggeri.

The family has set up a Go Fund Me to help with funeral expenses.

