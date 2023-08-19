Family of victim speaks out after 'freak accident' near Mendota

Madeline Kelly and her boyfriend's dog died near Mendota after stepping on a downed powerline. Investigators are calling it a freak accident.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madeline Kelly and her boyfriend's dog died near Mendota after stepping on a downed powerline. Investigators are calling it a freak accident.

Fresno County says it happened just before 5 a.m. on San Mateo Avenue and Highway 180, just east of Mendota.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said the boyfriend of Madeline Kelly discovered her body early Wednesday morning. Kelly was walking her boyfriend's dog when a fallen power line electrocuted her.

PG &E did respond to the incident on Wednesday. The utility declined our request for an on-camera interview but did send over a statement.

It said, "We are working with first responders to investigate the circumstances of the tragic accident in Mendota this week. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been impacted".

Back on Monday, a small fire broke out near the area where the power line fell. The fire department said it extinguished the flames. PG &E was not alerted because the vegetation fire did not affect the power lines.

As investigators continue to piece together what led to this event, Kelly's mother, Melissa Rust, is mourning.

"She was intelligent and kind and artistic and loving. And she liked to laugh," said Rust.

Rust said she has more questions than answers about what happened to her daughter.

"It was a wrongful death, in my opinion. It was a wrong way to die. She had a lot of life left to go. The fact that someone may have been negligent that caused her death, you know, it breaks my heart," said Rust.

Kelly's mother has set up a donation page. If you'd like to help during the family out during this challenging time, click here.

Both the Fresno County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department declined our request for an interview and said this case remains under investigation.

