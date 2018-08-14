FAMILY & PARENTING

On day he's adopted, 4-year-old shares news: 'Up next: big brother!'

Jeremiah met the woman who would become his mom when he was in the hospital in January 2017. In July 2018, he was officially adopted, and the family's exciting news didn't stop there.

MEMPHIS --
On the day 4-year-old Jeremiah was adopted into the Dickerson family last month, his family shared even more news: Jeremiah is about to become a big brother.

"Today I became a Dickerson! Up next: big brother!" reads a sign for Jeremiah from a photo shoot the family took to celebrate all their happy news.

Jordan and Cole Dickerson first heard about Jeremiah in January 2017 when he was in a Memphis children's hospital, ABC News reports. The little boy needed medical professionals to help him with his trach tube.

Jeremiah was looking for a foster family. Jordan was working in the hospital and fell in love with the little boy.

"I knew there was something different about him," Dickerson told ABC News. "I couldn't get him out of my head. I called my husband and said, 'Pray that we can bring Jeremiah home.'"

At first, Jeremiah went home with a different foster family. Jordan said she was "confused and upset" by this development, but when Jeremiah returned to the hospital, the Dickersons tried again. After foster care training and background checks, the Dickersons brought Jeremiah home with them, five months after they'd met.

"We fell in love with his smile and his joy," Jordan said. "We just knew he was going to fit in our family. There was no denying it."

More than a year later on July 16, 2018, Jeremiah was officially adopted into the family.

Now the family is looking forward to the future. Their baby girl is expected in January 2019, and Jordan said Jeremiah can't wait to teach his little sister to play baseball, basketball and dance.

"In the end, Jeremiah has blessed our family more than we could ever (imagine)" Jordan said.
