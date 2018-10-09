FAMILY & PARENTING

Bride takes wedding photos alone after fiance killed by alleged drunk driver

EMBED </>More Videos

An Indiana bride honored her deceased fiance with an emotional photoshoot on what would have been their wedding day. (Credit: Loving Life Photography via Storyful)

WASHINGTON, Ind. --
It should have been the happiest day of their lives. Instead, an Indiana bride honored her deceased fiance with a touching photoshoot on what would have been their wedding day.

Loving Life Photography shared images on October 5 of Jessica Padgett in her wedding gown on the day she was supposed to marry volunteer fireman Kendall Murphy. Murphy was killed by a drunk driver in November 2017 while helping a car crash victim.

The emotional photos show Padgett surrounded by friends and family as she posed with her bouquet in his boots and grieving at her fiance's grave.

As of Tuesday, the photographer's Facebook post has been shared more than 25,000 times.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyweddingsphotographydrunk driving deathu.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
Latino Life: Free Resource Fair for All Seniors and Caregivers
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Do you want your child to be the next Gerber baby?
PHOTOS: North Carolina fire and rescue company celebrates 11 babies born in about a year
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Fire in Northeast Fresno engulfs apartment complex
Mexican couple with body parts in stroller accused of killing 20 women
Campaign mailer spurs debate between Proposition 6 opponents
Dinuba woman sentenced for practicing unlicensed dentistry out of her home
UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is resigning
Principal accused of molesting second graders out on bail
Late night fire destroys couple's home near Coarsegold
Kanye West to visit Trump, discuss prison reform, violence on Thursday
Show More
CA DMV may have improperly registered 1,500 to vote
Hurricane Michael track: Florida bracing for 'monstrous' storm
Man accused of throwing his bodily fluids on store clerk
Deputies arrest man for stealing and destroying ATV from Coalinga cemetery
Multiple injuries reported at rapper's Hollywood & Highland event
More News