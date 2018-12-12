HOLIDAY

Do moms share more of the holiday to-do list burden?

When it comes to holiday to-do lists, some are longer than others. ''Good Morning America'' explains how the burden can fall disproportionately on moms. (Shutterstock)

When it comes to holiday to-do lists, some are longer than others. If you're a mom, yours might be especially daunting.

"I take on 98 percent and I think my husband takes on about 2 percent," stay-at-home Dallas mom Danielle Shermer told Good Morning America.

About one-third of Americans suffer from "festive burn-out," according to a recent study, and moms are speaking out about a disproportionate burden that might contribute to this. Gemma Hartley, journalist and author of the new book, Fed Up: Emotional Labor, Women, and the Way Forward said Shermer is hardly alone.

"They were so worried about making the holidays magic for everyone else that they really started to hate the holidays," she said.

If you're the one who takes on all the holiday tasks, there are steps you can take to even the playing field. Relationship expert Bela Gandhi gave these tips:

  1. Know what you need: Take time to reflect on which tasks your partner can do and which tasks you can do. Consider your strengths and their strengths, and think about which tasks you find most stressful, Ganhdi advises.

  2. Be specific: Once you figure out what you need, ask for specific help. Gandhi said this increases the likelihood your partner will comply.

  3. Discuss it at the right time: Gandhi advises finding a peaceful time for the conversation, like during dinner or before bed.

