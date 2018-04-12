FAMILY & PARENTING

The bright side of not being there

EMBED </>More Videos

Today's parents are pulled in so many directions that the guilt is through the roof. (KFSN)

By
Jessica Lee is a busy nurse and single mom to four children who are active in everything from music to football. She struggles to juggle their performances and games with everything else life demands.

Lee explains, "I work long hours and I can't be there for every game. I feel terrible when I miss something. You know, it hurts."

Experts argue today's parents are pulled in so many directions that the guilt is through the roof.

"If they work, they feel extra guilty, if they're not spending time individually with each of their kids. You know, parents feel guilty about so many more things," says Mindful Parenting Coach Ali Katz.

One recent survey found half of working dads and 56-percent of working moms find it hard to balance all their responsibilities.

But Katz says you can actually use that guilt as a teaching moment for your kids, explaining, "Feelings of disappointment or frustration are temporary. They don't last forever. We all have uncomfortable feelings. We have to learn how to maneuver them, deal with them, and then they pass and we're on to something that feels better."

Katz says you can also work with your kids and your tribe to come up with creative solutions when you can't be at an event in person. "A partner, a family member, a friend can FaceTime you in, can text you updates of scores, can take pictures for you," she says. Then, you can re-live the experience with the kids later.

The key is to show your children your relationship is about more than one performance. That's what Jessica does.

"I'm there for every performance every game that I can be there for and they know that. And so, that's what's important," she explains.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyfamilyparenting
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Do you want your child to be the next Gerber baby?
PHOTOS: North Carolina fire and rescue company celebrates 11 babies born in about a year
VIDEO: 2 toddlers ecstatic to see garbage truck
Families attend workshop in hopes of becoming foster parents
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News