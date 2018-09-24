FAMILY & PARENTING

VIDEO: 2 Arizona toddlers ecstatic to see garbage truck

EMBED </>More Videos

Two Arizona toddlers sit every week in excitement to watch a garbage truck pickup their trash.

Eyewitness News
TUSCON, Arizona --
Two toddlers in Arizona become ecstatic each week for an event you wouldn't expect -- trash pickup day!

James and Caleb, from Tuscon, take chairs and sit on their driveway to watch in awe while a garbage truck grabs their trash cans.

Their parents, who shared the video online, said the kids simply love garbage trucks.

They say sometimes the drivers even stay longer for the boys' enjoyment.

Social media praised the sanitation men for taking the time to entertain their two little fans.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familygarbagetoddlerchildrentrashentertainmentfunny videoArizona
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Do you want your child to be the next Gerber baby?
PHOTOS: North Carolina fire and rescue company celebrates 11 babies born in about a year
Families attend workshop in hopes of becoming foster parents
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News