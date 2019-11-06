fire

Family's home destroyed, 2 dogs killed in early morning fire in Dinuba

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A home and two family pets have been lost in an early morning Tulare County fire.

It broke out about 2 a.m. on Wednesday on the back patio of the home on Akers Way near Palm Drive in Dinuba.

Fire crews arrived to find large flames coming from the backyard area.

They say a dropped power line to the home kept firefighters at a distance until PG&E crews could come out and turn off the power.

The fire spread from the home's exterior to the attic.

A husband, wife and their adult son were able to get out safely.

Their two dogs died in the fire.

The home is a total loss, along with materials from the family's piñata business.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross is helping the family with temporary housing.
