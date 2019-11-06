Family's home destroyed, 2 dogs killed in early morning fire in Dinuba

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A home and two family pets have been lost in an early morning Tulare County fire.It broke out about 2 a.m. on Wednesday on the back patio of the home on Akers Way near Palm Drive in Dinuba.Fire crews arrived to find large flames coming from the backyard area.They say a dropped power line to the home kept firefighters at a distance until PG&E crews could come out and turn off the power.The fire spread from the home's exterior to the attic.A husband, wife and their adult son were able to get out safely.Their two dogs died in the fire.The home is a total loss, along with materials from the family's piñata business.The cause of the fire is under investigation.The Red Cross is helping the family with temporary housing.