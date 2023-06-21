Charges filed against suspect in 2020 Farmersville homicide

The Tulare County District Attorney's Office has filed charges against the suspect in a 2020 Farmersville homicide.

In December 2020, Farmersville Police responded to a call of a man shot on North Matthew and West Ash streets.

When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Anthony Micahel Bastardo Jr shot multiple times while inside a car.

He was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center where he later died.

After two years of investigations, detectives say Marco Barajas was responsible for the deadly shooting.

On May 30, 2023, detectives charged Barajas for the shooting. He was already in custody at the Tulare County Bob Wiley Detention Facility on separate charges for attempted homicide.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Farmersville Police detectives at (559)747-0321.