FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fashion Fair Mall has announced that all operations inside the mall will be closed on Sunday in light of recent protests in Fresno and around the country after George Floyd's death.
RELATED: George Floyd protests in Fresno: Hundreds gather for demonstrations across city
The protests have come after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was seen placing his knee on Floyd's neck as Floyd cried he couldn't breathe. He later died.
In a statement, Fashion Fair said:
Out of an abundance of caution, and with the safety of our shoppers and retailers in mind, Fashion Fair is closed today. We look forward to seeing you again soon.
Fresno police arrested three protesters who vandalized a Les Schwab Tire Center in central Fresno Saturday night.
Fashion Fair Mall closed Sunday due to recent protests
FRESNO'S FASHION FAIR MALL
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News