Fashion Fair Mall closed Sunday due to recent protests

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fashion Fair Mall has announced that all operations inside the mall will be closed on Sunday in light of recent protests in Fresno and around the country after George Floyd's death.The protests have come after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was seen placing his knee on Floyd's neck as Floyd cried he couldn't breathe. He later died.In a statement, Fashion Fair said:Fresno police arrested three protesters who vandalized a Les Schwab Tire Center in central Fresno Saturday night.