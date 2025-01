Police investigating burglary at shoe store at Fashion Fair Mall

Multiple people have been arrested in connection to a burglary at Fashion Fair Mall.

Multiple people have been arrested in connection to a burglary at Fashion Fair Mall.

Multiple people have been arrested in connection to a burglary at Fashion Fair Mall.

Multiple people have been arrested in connection to a burglary at Fashion Fair Mall.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway following a burglary at a store at Fashion Fair Mall.

Police say it happened after 2:30 am at Shiekh Shoes.

Shortly after, authorities tried pulling over a Kia that was believed to be involved in the crime.

A chase ensued, with suspects running out of the car at Fairmont and Fresno Street.

Authorities have not yet said what may have been stolen from the business.