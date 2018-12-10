Fast-food employees arrested for lacing kid's meal with ecstasy

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators say two Sonic employees and their manager were arrested after ecstasy was reportedly found in a child's meal.

TAYLOR, Texas --
Three employees at a Sonic Drive-In were arrested after an ecstasy pill was found in a kid's meal.

According to police, the 11-year-old sister was unwrapping her 4-year-old brother's hamburger and found the pill.

"When she opened the wrapping, she noticed a pill. Being an 11-year-old, she asked her parents if this was candy," Taylor Chief of Police Henry Fluck said at a press conference.

The parents took the entire meal to the police station where a field test came back positive for ecstasy.

Officers arrested manager, 30-year-old Tanisha Dancer, along with two workers, 35-year-old Jonathan Roberson and 22-year-old Jose Molina.

Authorities said Dancer, who had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation, was found to have three more of the pills hidden in her clothing when corrections officers booked her at the Williamson County Jail.

She now faces felony charges of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and endangering a child.

Police also arrested Roberson on the scene for having four outstanding warrants.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestdrug arrestfast food restaurantTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Dozens displaced after fire damages apartments in Mendota
Car crashes into Starbucks in central Fresno
Fire breaks out in Visalia home
Tulare police officer shot, police dog killed after chase turns into shootout
Man hit intentionally by mini van in Southwest Fresno, police say
Murder victim's mother: losing her son is a reality she never thought she'd face
Local leader says community program helps the homeless with more than a meal
Vandals target Granite Park leaving $3,500 in damages
Show More
Fort Bragg soldier with lung cancer says medical mistake will cost him his life
Christmas Tree Lane family want stolen hand-made elf decoration returned, no questions asked
Police arrest roommate for Farmersville murder
Three men with handguns rob party supply store in Southeast Fresno
Kaiser Permanente mental health clinicians plan 5-day strike
More News