fast food restaurant

Open Burger King draws huge line during winter storm in Texas

By Jessica Willey
HOUSTON, Texas -- Hundreds of thousands of residents are dealing with power outages and cold temperatures in Houston, Texas.

So finding an open spot for a hot meal was the goal of many Monday - and it turned out, most found the same restaurant.

Cars lined up in the street outside one Burger King location.

The store was kept open by a skeleton staff doing their best to scramble to serve hot meals to hungry Houstonians.

"When you're hungry and cold with few options, waiting in line for hours for fast food doesn't seem unreasonable," one customer told our station KTRK-TV.

From morning to night, the line only grew as the day wore on.

At times, there were more than 50 cars in the line.



Another customer said, "We haven't ate a meal all day so we're trying to get a hot meal and eat it at home."

By 10 p.m. Monday, the Burger King staff finally had to start turning away those waiting in line, saying they were running out of supplies.

Texans were victims to massive power outages that stretched for hours and hours as the demand across the state outstripped supply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesstexasburger kingwinter stormwinterfast food restaurantweathersevere weather
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FAST FOOD RESTAURANT
Hot Chicken Mama brings Nashville-style heat to Long Island
Subway tuna contains no actual tuna, lawsuit claims
Food hall brings the taste of Spain to New York City
Tito Ortiz apologizes for anti-mask criticism of OC restaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Clovis mom of 7 beats the odds after 8-month battle with COVID-19
Some local restaurants keep indoor dining open in violation of state's orders
5 months after attack, Black-owned business owner launches second store in Clovis
5 arrested after hitting Fresno police car, running from officers
Supply up, COVID vaccine access easier in Central Valley
Early data: Vaccine distribution not equitable for CA Blacks, Latinos
Mariposa County reports 2 new coronavirus-related deaths
Show More
Biden extending ban on housing foreclosures during pandemic
New all-in-one medical center opens in central Fresno
NC tornado kills 3, injures at least 10
50 volunteers pick up trash in Fresno on Presidents Day
Despite Valentine's Day boost, restaurants still face long road to recovery
More TOP STORIES News