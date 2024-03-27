81-year-old man killed in car crash in Clovis identified

A driver has died and another person is injured after a three-vehicle crash in Clovis on Wednesday afternoon.

A driver has died and another person is injured after a three-vehicle crash in Clovis on Wednesday afternoon.

A driver has died and another person is injured after a three-vehicle crash in Clovis on Wednesday afternoon.

A driver has died and another person is injured after a three-vehicle crash in Clovis on Wednesday afternoon.

CLOVIS, Calif. -- The Fresno County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in a three-car crash in Clovis Wednesday afternoon.

The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.

He's been identified as 81-year-old James Vaughn.

The crash happened at 2:14 pm in the intersection of Herndon and Helm.

Police say Vaughn's vehicle crossed over the center median into the path of two oncoming cars.

He died at the scene.

Another driver that was hit needed to go to the hospital.

Two people in the third vehicle were not hurt.

At this point, police do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.