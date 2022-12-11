Two die following collision with freight truck in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man and a woman in their early 20s are dead following a collision with a freight truck in Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol says they responded to calls of a two-vehicle crash at East North and De Wolf Avenues just after 1:30 Saturday afternoon.

Investigators determined a freight truck was traveling east on North Ave. and a Nissan Altima was stopped at DeWolf Avenue.

For unknown reasons, the driver of the Altima pulled out in front of the freight truck, which did not have a stop sign.

The man and woman died at the scene.

"In the unincorporated here, some of the roads have stop signs and are controlled intersections while some of them are not," CHP Sgt. Christopher Swanberg says. "It's always safe to be going the speed limit out here and to look left and right at every single stop sign."

The driver of the freight truck was shaken up but not injured and stayed on scene to cooperate with investigators.

Weather, drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.