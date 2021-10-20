Man killed in single-car crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after officers say a man died in a crash in Fresno County Tuesday night.

Officers say 29-year-old Tou Vue was going east on E Kings Canyon Road, near Temperance, alongside Highway 180 just before 9 pm.

CHP officers believe Vue thought he was on the highway or was entering the highway when he slammed into a fence.

One of the poles from fence entered the car and hit Vue. Officers say he likely died immediately.
