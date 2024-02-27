Bicyclist hit and killed by car in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a car in northwest Fresno.

It happened after 10 pm Monday on Polk and Fairmont, near Shaw Avenue.

Police say a woman in her 30s was riding her bike north on Polk and made a sharp left turn.

That's when a woman driving a small SUV heading south on Polk struck the bike rider.

First responders tried to save the bicyclist, but she died at the scene.

"In this case, it looks like the bicyclist did have a forward-facing light, but it did not have any rear-facing lights, so there's a very good chance that very few people saw the bicyclist before it was too late," says Fresno Police Lt. Robert Dewey.

Police are interviewing witnesses who called 911 about the crash.

The driver of the SUV was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI.