Driver killed after crashing into back of semi-truck in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver has died after crashing into the back of a semi-truck in Hanford on Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 7:15 pm in the area of Sixth Avenue and Highway 198.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver hit the back of a semi-truck that was making a right turn toward the highway.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.