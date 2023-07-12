A man accused of killing a young couple in a DUI crash last year in west central Fresno pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

Man accused of DUI crash that killed couple in Fresno pleads not guilty

Prosecutors say Eugene Roebuck was driving under the influence when he changed lanes and collided with a car on Highway 99 near McKinley Avenue.

Both cars went down an embankment.

20-year-old Mariano Cruz and his 18-year-old girlfriend, Emily Ochoa Ascencio, were both killed when their car hit a tree.

Roebuck has been out of custody, but the judge said he must pay a $150,000 bond by July 14th or he will need to turn himself into authorities.