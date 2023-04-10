1 killed in fiery truck crash in Tulare County, CHP says

One person has died after a car crash in Tulare County. It happened just before 8 pm Sunday on Road 196 near Avenue 332, just outside the city of Woodlake.

California Highway Patrol officers say a pickup truck was going south on Road 196 when it ran into the edge of the bridge.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died after a truck crash in Tulare County.

It happened just before 8 pm Sunday on Road 196 near Avenue 332, just outside the city of Woodlake.

California Highway Patrol officers say a pickup truck was traveling southbound on Road 196 when it ran into the edge of the bridge.

The truck rolled down into the river basin but did not go in the water.

The driver, who was the only person in the truck, died in the crash.

It's not yet known if alcohol or drugs were a factor.