WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

1 killed in fiery truck crash in Tulare County, CHP says

California Highway Patrol officers say a pickup truck was going south on Road 196 when it ran into the edge of the bridge.

KFSN logo
Monday, April 10, 2023 12:26PM
1 killed in fiery truck crash in Tulare County, CHP says
EMBED <>More Videos

One person has died after a car crash in Tulare County. It happened just before 8 pm Sunday on Road 196 near Avenue 332, just outside the city of Woodlake.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died after a truck crash in Tulare County.

It happened just before 8 pm Sunday on Road 196 near Avenue 332, just outside the city of Woodlake.

California Highway Patrol officers say a pickup truck was traveling southbound on Road 196 when it ran into the edge of the bridge.

The truck rolled down into the river basin but did not go in the water.

The driver, who was the only person in the truck, died in the crash.

It's not yet known if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
Watch Live
ON NOW