Family of man killed in Trail's End Mobile Home Park fire files wrongful death lawsuit

Richardson's mother, father and son are among the plaintiffs in the lawsuit that was filed over the weekend. Richardson's friend, Susan Dahlstrom, who was there the night of the fire, is also named.
The claim accuses Trail's End Mobile Home Park, City of Fresno, Fresno County, California's Department of Housing and Community Development of negligence and says they should be held liable for Richardson's death.
According to the lawsuit, Richardson and his friend, Susan Dahlstrom, were visiting the Trails End Mobile Home Park in May 2021 when the fire started inside the mobile home.
The claim says Richardson tried to help rescue the people inside. The others were able to get out of the unit, but Richardson became trapped and died.
The lawsuit says that despite numerous complaints filed about hazards and violations at the mobile park, the City of Fresno, Fresno County and California's housing department did not address the issues.
The family also claims that the park continued to operate after its business license was suspended.
They are requesting a trial by jury.
