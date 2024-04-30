Man dies in hospital after being shot while driving in northwest Fresno

A man has died in the hospital after he was shot while driving with his girlfriend and their children in northwest Fresno earlier this month.

A man has died in the hospital after he was shot while driving with his girlfriend and their children in northwest Fresno earlier this month.

A man has died in the hospital after he was shot while driving with his girlfriend and their children in northwest Fresno earlier this month.

A man has died in the hospital after he was shot while driving with his girlfriend and their children in northwest Fresno earlier this month.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died in the hospital after he was shot while driving with his girlfriend and their children in northwest Fresno earlier this month.

Fresno police say 44-year-old David Holliman died on Saturday after being shot multiple times on April 17.

Detectives say Holliman was driving in the area of Fairmont and Holt avenues when two men walked up to his vehicle.

Police say one of the men opened fire into the driver's side of the vehicle, striking Holliman several times in the upper body.

Holliman's girlfriend and their two children, a four-year-old and an eight-year-old, were not injured.

Holliman's death marks Fresno's eleventh murder of this year.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno police.