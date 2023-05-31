A South Valley man accused of shooting and killing a man in a wheelchair will be held to answer to a charge of murder.

Suspect held to answer on charges in deadly Visalia shooting

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley man accused of shooting and killing a man in a wheelchair will be held to answer to a charge of murder.

Visalia police arrested 30-year-old Carlos Ayala last month in connection to the deadly shooting on Third Avenue between Houston Avenue and Grape Street.

Officers say the victim had been shot several times.

He died later at the hospital.

Investigators say Ayala's mother had an argument with the victim sometime before he was killed.

Ayala's next court date is scheduled for June 13th.