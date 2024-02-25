1 man dead, 1 teen injured in northwest Fresno shootout, police say

Police say a shootout at Ashlan and Fruit Avenues in northwest Fresno killed a man and injured a teen.

Police say a shootout at Ashlan and Fruit Avenues in northwest Fresno killed a man and injured a teen.

Police say a shootout at Ashlan and Fruit Avenues in northwest Fresno killed a man and injured a teen.

Police say a shootout at Ashlan and Fruit Avenues in northwest Fresno killed a man and injured a teen.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One man is dead and a teen is injured following an apparent shootout in northwest Fresno.

Police say an officer on patrol heard gunshots near the area of Ashlan and Fruit Avenues around 12:20 p.m. Sunday. They added they received multiple calls for a disturbance in the same area.

When the officer went to investigate, they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators say the man who died is the one who initiated the shootout with at least two men and a teenager who were inside a car. Investigators believe they may have known each other.

After the shooting occurred, the car fled the scene and dropped off the teenager at a house near Marks and West Norwich avenues.

Officers say a teen has multiple gunshot wounds that appear to be non-life-threatening.

Police are still looking for the two men who dropped off the teenager. No description of their identities was given.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.