Father, son arrested for running honey oil lab, selling marijuana in Parlier

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police arrested a father and son for running a honey oil lab and selling marijuana out of their home in Parlier Wednesday.Investigators received anonymous tips claiming odors of marijuana and heavy pedestrian traffic near the house on Maya Street.Officers booked 24-year-old Marcos Alvarez and 58-year-old Hector Alvarez into the Fresno County Jail on several charges, including manufacturing honey oil, possession of marijuana, marijuana sales, possession of marijuana for sale.