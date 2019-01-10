#BREAKING: FAX bus and four other cars involved in accident in northeast Fresno near Cedar & Alluvial. According to @FresnoPolice everyone involved has minor injuries. Waiting for official update @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/cOqTE1Jk7C — Cory James (@CoryABC30) January 11, 2019

A FAX bus and several vehicles have been involved in a serious accident in northeast Fresno.The accident occurred at an intersection near Cedar and Alluvial.The FAX bus had crashed into one car and at least three other SUVs were involved.Traffic may be disrupted in the area.Several people involved suffered from minor injuries, authorities said. Two ambulances are at the scene but it is unclear if anyone was taken to the hospital.