FBI opens federal hate crime investigation into Sunnyvale crash incident that left 8 injured

SAN FRANCISCO -- The FBI has opened a federal hate crime investigation to look into the crash in Sunnyvale where the suspect allegedly crashed into 8 people on purpose.

The FBI released a statement saying, "The FBI San Francisco Field Office has opened a federal hate crime investigation into the incident that occurred in Sunnyvale on April 23, 2019. As this is an ongoing investigation, we are not able to comment further at this time."

RELATED: Sunnyvale crash suspect appears in court; may have targeted victims he believed were Muslim

Isaiah Peoples, 34, was charged Thursday with eight counts of attempted murder in connection with a collision on El Camino Real that left a 13-year-old girl in critical condition and injured seven others.

Police said they discovered evidence that Peoples "intentionally targeted the victims based on their race and his belief that they were of the Muslim faith," Phan Ngo, chief of the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, said.

Peoples made his first appearance in court Friday, and his arraignment was postponed until May 16, when he is expected to enter a plea.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sunnyvalesan franciscopedestrian struckhate crimehate crime investigationfbisunnyvalecrash
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News