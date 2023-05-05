FDA recalls over 500,000 Pilot COVID-19 test kits over bacteria risk

Hundreds of thousands of at-home covid tests are being recalled because they could put people at risk of getting sick from infectious bacteria.

The FDA says they have significant concerns about bacterial contamination in the liquid solution from the Pilot Covid-19 At-Home Test kits.

Over 500,000 tests were distributed to CVS Health and around 16,000 went to Amazon.

The agency says none of them were sent out by the US government.

If you have an affected test, the FDA says to toss out the entire test and do not pour the liquid solution down the drain.

If you see signs of infection, like fever, discharge, or red eyes, contact your doctor.

You can find the lot number on the packaging.

For a full list of those impacted, click here.