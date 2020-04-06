jobs

FedEx hiring for 600 positions in California to meet demand during COVID-19 outbreak

Shutterstock

FedEx looking to fill 600 positions at its warehouse in Tracy to meet increased delivery demand during the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said it is hiring package handlers to help organize deliveries for shipment. Wages start at $15 an hour and include a range of benefits.

Employees will also receive discounts on their cell phone service, groceries and car purchases, officials added.

Interested applicants must be 18 or older. For more information on how to apply, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersfedexcoronavirusjobscalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOBS
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Additional 5.2 million Americans applied for unemployment last week
16.8M Americans out of work; Easter celebrations move online
New CDC guidance for essential workers during coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
Central California coronavirus cases
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
New study says the southwestern US is in a 'mega drought'
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Show More
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
More TOP STORIES News