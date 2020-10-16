Creek Fire: FEMA denies individual and public assistance for recovery

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Creek Fire was declared a federal disaster for fire management assistance back on September 6th.That means the federal government will help pay for the cost of fighting the fire, but a more recent request for FEMA to help fund the recovery effort has been denied.Amanda Arteno is thankful for food donations and community support as she continues to live in limbo.Her home was one of several damaged in the Auberry area, so she's now staying in an RV on her property and trying to figure out the next steps.She says, "I'm prepared to hunker down all winter in the snow in my trailer because I have a feeling it's going to be a long process."Arteno has been hoping FEMA funding could help her and other residents pay for the massive clean-up effort, especially those who did not have insurance.But the agency sent a letter to Governor Newsom on Wednesday denying the request for a major disaster declaration specifically for individual and public assistance and hazard mitigation.It says the damage is not beyond the scope of the state, local governments, and voluntary agencies.Congressman Tom McClintock says, "We're looking into the formulas they used to determine their decision, but the devastation here is self-evident, and the need for help is overwhelming."McClintock got a firsthand look at the damage around China Peak before meeting with residents and local leaders at the Shaver Lake Community Center, including Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig.He says the county is asking the state to appeal FEMA's decision, and the Board will also discuss other options during Tuesday's meeting.Magsig explains, "I know we're going to go back and try to get that assistance but right now with the rain and snow coming it's important for us to get out there and clean up lots."A major concern is that ash and debris could contaminate waterways and clog power plant equipment, creating more long term obstacles for residents and businesses.Cressman's owner Ty Gillett says he and other Creek Fire victims are anxious to rebuild but still feel stuck.He says, "Right now yeah we're just waiting. We're waiting on red tape, waiting on the county, waiting on the state, waiting on the federal government. Everybody is kind of in the same boat, they want to get to work but their hands are being tied."