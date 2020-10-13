Society

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a 'female-recession,' researchers say

By Brhe Berry
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced more women to drop out of the workforce, according to researchers.

Between August and September, the COVID-19 pandemic caused more than a million Americans to drop out of the labor force, most of them being women.

Some, however, are not calling it a female recession.

According to the United States Department of Labor, 865,000 women across many industries have left the workforce between August and September.

One in four women consider downshifting their career or consider leaving the workplace early, something they thought was unthinkable less than a year ago, according to a report from McKinsey and Company.

As a pandemic hits families financially, many women are forced to stay at home to take care of the family.

SEE RELATED STORY: COVID-19 has caused 50% of Texans to experience financial hardship

The terms "female-recession" or "she-cession" have been coined to recognize the detrimental effect the pandemic has had on women in the workplace.

Nicole Woitowich, a researcher at Northwestern University, shared her findings on the female-recession in her latest article. It shows additional childcare responsibilities have caused fewer female scientists to publish in biomedical research.

"The more women we have at the table who are doing the science, who are providing the health care, I think the better health outcomes we have for everyone if we have a diverse workforce," said Woitowich.

From 2008 to 2009, a similar recession occurred when the stock market crashed. It was coined the "man-cession," and it took years for jobs to return in male-dominated industries.

Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirusrecessionworkplacejobscovid 19women
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News